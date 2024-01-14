The latest Dodgers rumors suggest the team won't be able to trade for Dylan Cease.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been the most busy team in baseball this offseason but that's not stopping them from making more moves. However, the latest rumors regarding the team's interest in Chicago White Sox pitcher, Dylan Cease, suggest a trade won't be done.

Reports indicate the Dodgers' interest in Cease has dropped since signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the roster, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Additionally, the Michael Busch trade with the Chicago Cubs may have sealed the deal on Dylan Cease playing for Los Angeles.

“Before trading infielder Michael Busch to the Chicago Cubs, the Dodgers included him in some of their offers to the White Sox for Cease, according to sources briefed on the discussions. The Dodgers' interest in Cease was stronger before they signed Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They continued talking to the White Sox afterward, but their trade with the Cubs indicated they were looking for future value.”

The Dodgers probably don't need Dylan Cease on the roster, but considering they're basically an All-Star team at this point, why wouldn't they trade for him? But it also makes sense for LA to focus on acquiring exciting young talent at this point.

As for Cease, it sounds like the White Sox may still considering trading him. Rosenthal suggests the Baltimore Orioles as a nice landing spot for the star pitcher. That's a move that would make sense for both Chicago and Baltimore, as it'd be a classic star veteran for multiple prospects swap. There are still several weeks before Spring Training kicks off. So, Dylan Cease is a name to watch in the MLB rumor mill.