The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start as they try to defend their World Series crown, and they made another move that shows their embarrassment of riches on Sunday.

With infielder Tommy Edman returning from injury, the Dodgers have DFA'd longtime utility man Chris Taylor according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Austin Barnes, a veteran catcher who has also been with the team for a long time, was also sent down in the last few days.

The move to send Taylor down makes room for Edman on the Major League roster as the Dodgers start to get healthy while they get into the meat of the season. Taylor is currently in the last season of a four-year, $60 million contract, and it looks like he and the team are headed for a split after this move.

While the move to send Taylor down is a bit surprising on the surface considering everything that he has done for the franchise during his career, the numbers this season aren't pretty for the veteran. He has appeared in 28 games for the Dodgers, mostly as a pinch-hitter or a sub in the field, and has just 35 at-bats. In that sample, Taylor has just seven hits and two RBIs with 13 strikeouts.

Dave Roberts and company will be thrilled that Edman is getting back on the field after battling an ankle injury over the last few weeks. He is still having a stellar season, batting .252 with eight home runs and 24 RBIs on the season.

Edman will get right back into the mix in a Dodgers lineup that has been thriving, led by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Adding another big bat into that mix will only strengthen what was already one of the best and most feared lineups in baseball.

The former St. Louis Cardinal will also fill the hole that the Dodgers have been navigating at second base, but he can also fill in elsewhere in the field if needed.