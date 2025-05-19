Scottie Scheffler won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow on Sunday to secure his third major title. After a slow first two days, he shot into contention on Saturday. Then, he struggled off the tee on the front nine Sunday. That allowed Jon Rahm to jump up and tie the lead. Scottie Scheffler was able to right the ship and win the PGA Championship because of his ability to tinker with his swing on the fly. He spoke about his favorite part of golf after the round, and that played a big role on Sunday.

Three-time major champion Scottie Scheffler on relishing the pursuit of greatness. 🏆🫡 #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/KiLbx6FHO1 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“My favorite thing to do in golf is when I can be by myself and practice. It's one of the most fun things for me. It's so peaceful, and I love the pursuit of trying to figure something out. That's what I love about this game. And I feel like you're always battling yourself, you're always trying to figure things out, you're never going to perfect it. I can be kind of a crazy person sometimes when it comes to putting my mind to something, and in golf, there's always something you can figure out.”

This quote exemplifies exactly why Scheffler won the PGA Championship on Sunday. His driver was leaking left on the front nine, causing him to miss birdie opportunities. He was at nine under for the tournament after nine, tied with Rahm, who had just made birdie on 11. Scheffler straightened out the driver, played the back nine in two under, and won by five.

Scottie Scheffler wins again, this time without his perfect game

When Scheffler is on his game, he often looks like the perfect golfer. Every drive is straight, every iron shot is on the green, and his putting has improved. But like every golfer, that doesn't always happen. He went through some struggles early this season, recovering from a hand injury that left him winless until May. Now, he's won twice this month.

This win put Scheffler alone in history with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus. They are the only three players post-WWII to have 15 wins and three majors before turning 29, per Justin Ray.

That alone makes this win more meaningful than your average major. Golf fans are witnessing history every time the Dallas native tees it up. Can he make some more at the U.S. Open at Oakmont this June? If he does, he will be three-quarters of the way to the career Grand Slam.