After an 8-5 record last season, the Michigan football team had a long to-do list for the offseason. One thing that needed to be checked off was hiring a new offensive coordinator. The Wolverines had one of the worst offenses in the FBS last year under offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell, and head coach Sherrone Moore made the decision to move on. Now, Chip Lindsey is the new OC for Michigan.

One Michigan football player that is excited about Chip Lindsey's arrival is wide receiver Semaj Morgan. Morgan wasn't a fan of a lot of the plays that Kirk Campbell called for him, and he feels like Lindsey will put him in a better position to succeed.

“I feel like when Coach Lindsey came in, he's seen the type of player I was throughout the spring,” Semaj Morgan said, according to an article from Wolverines Wire. “It's already night and day because I'm running more routes. You know what I'm saying? And that's what I really do. I'm a technician when it comes to routes. So I don't like want to be running bubbles all day and stuff like Coach Campbell had me doing. That's not me. That's not my thing.”

It sounds like Morgan doesn't think that he was getting used properly last season. With Lindsey leading the Michigan offense, Morgan is going to have the opportunity to showcase all of his skills.

“Coach Lindsey really understands me,” he continued. “He has me running routes down the field. I still run bubbles and stuff, but I'm a receiver. I'm a complete player. So I'm not just like a bubble guy or end-around (guy). So that's how I feel. I feel like Coach Lindsey, like knew he was getting with me and he can't wait to use me and I can't wait to play for him.”

It's going to be exciting to see how this Michigan football offense operates under Chip Lindsey. If the Wolverines had just an okay offense last year, they likely would've been a College Football Playoff team. Getting back to the CFP is the goal for Michigan this season.