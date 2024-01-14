The Angels need to bolster their roster after losing Shohei Ohtani.

How do you replace the best baseball talent of all time? The Los Angeles Angels are finding that out right now. No player they could reasonably add would replace Shohei Ohtani, but they are still looking to add some talent. One player they have their eyes on is utility player Kiké Hernandez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal writes the following: “One free agent they’re considering, according to sources briefed on their discussions: Kiké Hernández, who made 11 starts at third after getting traded from the Boston Red Sox to the Dodgers last season and has played every position but catcher during his 10-year career.”

What would Kike Hernandez bring to Angels?

Hernandez spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and then landing back with the Dodgers at the trade deadline. His hitting has not been very good as of late, as 2021 was his only above-average hitting season since 2019. Last season in 140 total games, he posted a slash line of .237/.289/.357 along with 110 hits (including 23 doubles and 11 home runs), 61 RBI, 34 walks and four stolen bases.

At age 32, Hernandez probably isn’t going to be a major player for the Angels if he lands there. But there is something he can provide: massive flexibility with the lineup. In just 54 games with the Dodgers last season, Hernandez made 10 appearances in each infield position and 22 in the outfield, mostly in left and center field.

The Angels continue to look for upgrades and have been linked to reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell. Even without Ohtani, they aim to be a competitive team. Good luck with that!