There is little doubt that Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world. He demonstrated his talent, toughness and ability to make clutch shots once again as he won the 2025 PGA Championship by five strokes over Bryson DeChambeau and two others to win the third major title of his career.

Scheffler appeared to be off of his game during the front nine at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina and his early three-stroke lead disappeared. Suddenly, he was tied with Jon Rahm at 9 under par after 12 holes and the second major championship of the season looked like it would be a dog fight down the stretch.

However, while Rahm and the other challengers felt the pressure on the back nine, Scheffler kept his cool and found his game. He birdied the 14th and 15th holes and built his lead back up. He bogeyed the final hole of the tournament, but his 5-stroke victory was clearly secured by then.

After Scheffler made his final putt, he threw his hands in the air and the crowd chanted his name. He quickly found his family, and his father Scott told him how proud he was of him. “Words cannot describe what we just witnessed. You are so tough. We are so proud of you.”

Scheffler's margin of victory puts him in rare company

Scottie Scheffler has risen to the moment in all three of his major triumphs. He is the second golfer to record his first three major titles by three strokes or more since Seve Ballesteros. Scheffler won the 2022 Masters by three strokes over Rory McIlroy and the 2024 Masters by four strokes over Ludvig Aberg.

DeChambeau played well in the PGA Championship, but he couldn't muster the consistency to chase down Scheffler. DeChambeau played in the final pairing with McIlroy in the Masters and tied Harris English and Davis Riley for the runner-up spot in this tournament.

Throughout much of the front nine, Scheffler was pulling a large majority of his shots and he was forced to scramble. He knew he was making mistakes, but he kept concentrating on the next shot.

“I just kept hitting it left,” Scheffler said, per Golf.com. “I knew it was going to be a challenging day. Finishing off a major championship is always difficult. I didn’t have my best stuff, but I kept myself in it. I stepped up on the back nine and had a really good nine holes.”

Scheffler remains at the top of his game and it appears he will have multiple opportunities to add to his total of major championships.