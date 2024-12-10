The big MLB hot stove news has dropped, as Juan Soto is officially a New York Met. But there are plenty of moves still to go that could impact the next World Series champion. One of those players is Jorge Polanco, who has met with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the latest on the depth infielder on Tuesday.

“Jorge Polanco came to the Winter Meetings and met with at least the Astros and Jays,” Heyman reported. “He’s working out in Dallas and completely healthy for the first time in a few years.”

Polanco spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Mariners. In his only year with the team, he posted the lowest batting average of his career, which is not surprising considering the park. The Mariners play in one of the hardest parks to hit in, a title the Astros and Blue Jays do not claim.

The utility infielder is not a great defender, according to Baseball Savant. He has only posted a positive outs above average in one season, which was in the 60-game 2020 campaign. He is a solid hitter, speedy on the bases, and could be a great addition to the Astros or Blue Jays.

Jorge Polanco landing spots besides Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays

These should not be the only teams involved in the Polanco sweepstakes. The New York Yankees are losing Gleyber Torres to free agency and could plug Polanco in there. While he will be inexpensive, something the Bombers will likely look for, they need better defensive players. If they bring Polanco in, expect many fans to scratch their heads looking for better defenders.

The Astros are in on Polanco because Alex Bregman is a free agent. If he leaves Houston, that's the scenario where they would grab Polanco. If he stays, that means the Phillies might throw their hat in the Polanco ring. They could be making a trade to break apart their infield, and Polanco can play second or third. If that trade comes to be, he could be a good stopgap option.

Of course, you have to mention the Dodgers with every available free agent. If they want a player, they are willing to spend to get him. Polanco won't be expensive and could contend for their second base role. Gavin Lux is in the building, and if Polanco wants a starting job, the Dodgers won't be a great fit.