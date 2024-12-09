The New York Mets landed the most prized free agent on the open market Sunday night, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with slugger Juan Soto. It's the biggest contract in sports history and will surely be remembered forever.

While the ball club has yet to announce it because the blockbuster is still pending a physical, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke out on the addition of Soto as they look to make their World Series dreams a reality in 2025.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“We want to win. And we have an owner that will do what it takes.”

They sure do. Steve Cohen has never been shy to spend money. We saw just that a couple of years ago when the Mets brought in numerous free agents, only for the club to struggle immensely and miss the playoffs. They even ended up trading both Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the 2023 trade deadline.

But, from earlier this year, the Mets were always seen as a potential suitor to steal Soto away from the New York Yankees, who only offered him $5 million less than their crosstown rivals. Soto also gets a whopping $75 million signing bonus as well, which is wild in itself.

After looking like they were going to miss the playoffs in 2024, the Mets came alive in the second half and made a run all the way to the NLCS, ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. New York finished with an 89-73 regular season record and defied all odds to even make it that far in the postseason, and that was without an impact bat like Soto in the middle of their lineup.

Adding Soto to the fold is huge. Pete Alonso is likely going to sign elsewhere, and the Mets are replacing him with one of the most electric hitters in the game. If New York was somehow able to bring back Alonso however, that would be a terrifying power duo.

Mets fans will be excited to see how Soto fares in '25 and beyond.