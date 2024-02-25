MLB Spring Training is underway and free agent utility man Kike Hernandez has reportedly narrowed down his choices to a handful of teams, including the San Francisco Giants but NOT the Los Angeles Dodgers – his previous team.
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Hernandez has narrowed it down to four teams:
“Free-agent super-utility man Kiké Hernández is choosing between four teams, according to sources briefed on his discussions. The finalists, in no particular order, are the Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants.”
Hernandez is coming off an iffy season in which he struggled with the Boston Red Sox before getting traded to the Dodgers in July. Despite playing better with Los Angeles, his combined slash line for the season was only .237/.289/.357.
The Giants would be banking on the fact that Hernandez has address health issues in the offseason. On Oct. 24, Hernandez underwent double-hernia surgery. His condition helped explain why he wasn’t the same offensively and defensively last season. He was expected to resume baseball activities in late November and be fully ready by spring training.
Just to highlight how helpful Kike Hernandez can be to the team that ends up signing him, he played seven positions on the diamond last season. He did everything but catch and pitch, and it's this incredible ability to put out fires in whatever outfield/infield position that's in need of reinforcement makes him a solid addition, whether to the Giants or another squad.
According to rumors, the 32-year-old Hernandez is expected to make his final decision by Sunday or Monday.