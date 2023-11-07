Will the Dodgers and Dave Roberts be able to retain Kike Hernandez despite their loss against the Diamondbacks amid MLB Free Agency?

The Los Angeles Dodgers struggled to get their defense set which may have cost them a realistic shot at the World Series. Dave Roberts tried to tweak a lot of their rotations because their old reliable setup just was not cutting it. All of those efforts were to no avail as they got beat by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a tough collapse. A lot of it had to do with Kike Hernandez. His performance was hampered by an injury and it might also affect his MLB Free Agency leverage.

Kike Hernandez needs to make big strides to get a massive payout during MLB Free Agency. He had just undergone a double hernia operation on the 24th of October. This meant that his timetable to get cleared for getting back on the baseball field would last approximately three to four weeks, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

His situation may be the missing reason that Dodgers fans have been craving. Hernandez was at bat eight times against the Diamondbacks. He had only registered a measly three hits in that series which made the defense suffer. A total RBI of two for the whole series when the Dodgers' season was on the line did not put up much help for Dave Roberts and Co.

Hopefully, the 2020 World Series sensation will get back to his former glory. This is such that his MLB Free Agency stocks go up. Will he be able to return to the Dodgers? Or, are other teams going to be where his best option lies?