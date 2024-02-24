Plenty of helpful free agents remain unsigned even with Spring Training having begun, officially marking the start of MLB's preseason. One free agent that remains on the market is utility man Kike Hernandez, who has attracted interest from a few teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels, thanks to his versatility.
Now, it won't be long until Hernandez is officially off the market. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the 32-year old utility man, who finished the 2023 season with the Dodgers, “is expected to sign by Sunday or Monday”.
Just to highlight how helpful Kike Hernandez can be to the team that ends up signing him, he played seven positions on the diamond last season. He did everything but catch and pitch, and it's this incredible ability to put out fires in whatever outfield/infield position that's in need of reinforcement makes him a solid addition.
Alas, Hernandez is already 32 years old, and signing him, as low-cost as his addition should be, won't be coming without any risk. For starters, Hernandez underwent double hernia surgery back in October, and since he's getting up there in age, it's not a guarantee that he'll be returning to his former level of production.
Moreover, as versatile of a player Kike Hernandez is, he didn't exactly have the most productive 2023 season. Hernandez began the 2023 campaign with the Boston Red Sox, the team he had his career year in 2021 with, but his production fell off a cliff. In 323 plate appearances in Beantown, the veteran put up a putrid .629 OPS, and his defensive output didn't rate well.
As a result, Hernandez put up negative WAR with the Red Sox, and the Dodgers were able to get him for peanuts in the middle of the season. What's promising is that Hernandez, with his former team, put up much better stats, owing to the drop in his strikeout rate.
Aside from the Dodgers, the Angels are also reportedly interested in signing Kike Hernandez. Hernandez should have more playing time on the Angels, although familiarity with the Dodgers, the team he won the 2020 World Series with, could end up being the swing factor in his decision.