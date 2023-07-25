The MLB trade deadline, which is on August 1st, is quickly approaching and there is bound to be some big news in the next week. Teams that are far from the playoff picture may be looking to sell, while teams in the hunt could be looking to make a big move to get a player that will help them make a run. One of those teams that might be looking to buy is the San Francisco Giants.

2023 has been kind to the Giants as they are currently 54-47 on the season and right in thick of things in the National League playoff race. They are 4.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the first place team in the NL West. San Francisco could end up winning the division, but the wild card is more likely, and the Giants currently possess a wild card spot.

The Giants can make a push to the playoff, and rumors are swirling that they might be a team that is going to buy at the trade deadline.

“Zaidi and his general manager, Pete Putila, are buying at this year's deadline,” Jim Bowden of The Athletic said. “The Giants have a legitimate shot at the division and a wild-card berth. I’ve heard their priority is to acquire a significant starting pitcher and a shortstop. They are playing at the top of the starting pitching market, talking to all the teams (Mets, Cubs, Cardinals and White Sox) who have made those types available. Expect a splash from the Giants front office.”

The logic certainly makes sense for the Giants to want to go out and add a big player. We'll find out soon if the rumors are true and if San Francisco can make a run to the playoffs.