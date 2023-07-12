The All-Star game has passed and the regular season picks back up in just a few days. FanDuel has us covered with some midseason win total props for all 30 teams. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a San Francisco Giants win total prediction and pick.

The Giants are currently sitting 2.5 games back in the NL West with a record of 49-41. If the season ended today, the Giants would be the third wild card team in the playoffs. As a team, the Giants are batting .248 which puts them middle of the pack in the MLB. They are 13th in the league in home runs, though. Their 106 home runs have helped them reach 13th in the MLB in OPS. Pitching wise, the Giants rank 10th in ERA (3.90), 11th in WHIP (1.25) and 11th in strikeouts (790)

The Giants are led by Austin Slater on offense. In a smaller sample size, Slater is batting .342 with three home runs. J.D Davis has been hitting well all season, though. He has a .277 batting average with 11 home runs and 46 RBI. On the mound, Logan Webb is the best pitcher on San Francisco. He has 126 innings pitched this season, 127 strikeouts and a 1.11 WHIP. Webb has 14 quality starts in 19 tries. Camilo Doval has 26 saves on the season and has 57 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: San Francisco Giants Win Total Odds

Over 86.5 games: +104

Under 86.5 games: -128

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Giants Will Win 86.5 Games

Looking at the schedule, the Giants play four teams under .500 to begin the second half of the season. They do have to visit Cincinnati in the middle of that, but they just need to steal a few there. San Francisco still playes Oakland four times, as well. Their August is very tough, but their september gets much easier, besides having to play the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, they have beaten the Dodgers in four of six games this season, so they have their number a little bit. The point is San Francisco plays a lot of winnable baseball games in the second half of the season. They need to go just 38-34 in their last 72 games to hit the over, and that is something very possible.

The Giants are in the playoffs if the season ended today. That means they will definitely not be sellers at the trade deadline. If anything, the Giants will be buyers. San Francisco could use some more help in their starting rotation or bullpen, but their hitters are solid enough to win 38 games. If they can go out and grab an arm such as Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, or a solid reliever, they will be in good shape to hit the over.

Why The Giants Won't Win 86.5 Games

The problem with the Giants is they play in a very tough division. The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are both very good teams and will give the Giants fits in the second half of the season. The Padres have not been great, but their talent can not be denied. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr, Blake Snell, Joe Musgrove, Josh Hader, all these players are on the Padres. There are some easier games, but San Francisco has its fair share of challenges, as well.

Final San Francisco Giants Win Total Prediction

I do not think the Giants get enough attention. They need to just play a little bit above .500 the rest of the season and the over is hit. I do expect the Giants to go out and get a few arms at the deadline, as well. For that reason, I have the Giants winning closer to 90 games. A 90-72 season is not out of the realm of possibility in San Francisco.

Final San Francisco Giants Win Total Prediction: Over 86.5 (+104)