The Yankees are reportedly looking into Cody Bellinger in free agency, but the Cubs will look to bring him back as well.

Tuesday was an eventful day for the New York Yankees, as owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman spoke, with Cashman's press conference being very combative, but despite the fireworks and commends that angered the fanbase, the team is reportedly interested in free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees intend to bring in one pitcher and one hitter this offseason, according to Heyman. Brian Cashman and the Yankees are likely to show interest in Cody Bellinger, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani, according to Heyman. Bellinger is the most likely, with Shohei Ohtani being unlikely as it seems he still prefers the west coast. Juan Soto could be available in a trade, but most believe that the Padres will not pull the trigger on a move this offseason, according to Heyman.

Yankees' Cody Bellinger chances

Bellinger revived his career with the Chicago Cubs last year, and they are expected to be heavily-interested in retaining him for next season, according to Heyman. It will take a big financial commitment to sign Bellinger, whether it is the Cubs or the Yankees.

The Cubs make a lot of sense because Bellinger bounced back from two abysmal seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 and 2022. He won the MVP in 2019 with the Dodgers, and shoulder injuries were said to be a part of his struggles those two seasons.

Bellinger enjoyed his year with the Cubs, according to Heyman. The fit is there with Chicago, and the team is clearly trying to compete after spending big money to bring in Craig Counsell as manager.

Cashman said the Yankees are looking for two outfielders as a result of Jasson Dominguez' UCL injury that will keep him out until the middle of next season, and that it would preferably be left-handed bats. Bellinger fits that mold. He is a power left-handed hitter who would slot into a lineup alongside Aaron Judge, and he has versatility on the defensive side, with the ability to play center field and first base well.

It will be interesting to see who wins the bidding war.