Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

An MLB general manager reportedly said Jacob deGrom is seeking at least $40 million dollars in free agency, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman later shared a quote from the unnamed GM in reference to deGrom’s free agency.

“He’ll get it, he’s the best.”

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. The only concern for deGrom is health moving forward. And that would be the only negative factor for teams pursuing him in MLB free agency. In the end, teams will likely still take a chance on the right-hander, as his upside is immense.

deGrom has pitched in New York with the Mets since 2014. He won back-to-back Cy Young awards in 2018 and 2019. In 2021, Jacob deGrom was well on his way to another Cy Young award, pitching to the tune of a 1.08 ERA through 15 games. But a mid-season injury took him out of the race. He missed the season and also the first portion of the 2022 campaign, pitching in just 11 total games this past year.

Jacob deGrom will probably receive $40 million-plus this offseason. But there is no denying the risk in signing the injury-prone pitcher to a massive contract.

He’s been linked to plenty of teams in free agency so far this offseason. The Texas Rangers have joined the discussion as a potential landing destination for deGrom. The Mets, Braves, Dodgers, and Angels have all been listed as other possible destinations as well.

If Jacob deGrom manages to stay healthy for the foreseeable future, he has the kind of talent capable of changing the dynamic of a franchise.