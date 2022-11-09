By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated 1 hour ago

Jacob deGrom recently opted out of his New York Mets contract and is set to hit free agency. The Mets’ ace is one of the best pitchers in baseball when healthy. Although injuries have been a concern for deGrom, he will still draw plenty of interest on the open market.

With deGrom entering the later stages of his career, he will be seeking the best scenario possible as a free agent. So where should Jacob deGrom sign?

Let’s take a look at the 3 best destinations for Jacob deGrom in MLB free agency.

Jacob deGrom to the Mets’ rival…Braves

Jacob deGrom has spent his career in New York with the Mets. But could he sign with a Mets’ rival this offseason?

The right-hander has been linked to the Atlanta Braves to open the free agency period. Atlanta has locked up a number of their young players to somewhat team friendly contracts. They have extra money to spend so dishing out some cash to deGrom over 3-4 years is possible for the Braves. Pairing Jacob deGrom alongside Max Fried in the Braves rotation would give Atlanta one of the best 1-2 punches in baseball.

Jacob deGrom may have hesitancies in reference to signing with New York’s rival. Although he can do whatever he wants in free agency, leaving the Mets and Braves might be difficult for the ace. Nevertheless, he will likely consider this possibility if the money is right.

What about the Mets?

Jacob deGrom could end up staying in Queens with the Mets. New York has an exciting roster full of talent. Max Scherzer and deGrom make up a dynamic duo atop the rotation as well.

The Mets have reportedly been hesitant to offer Jacob deGrom a 4-year contract. However, it is only November. They may be convinced to add another year or two onto their offer later in free agency. But if they are hesitant to add a 4th year even down the road, deGrom may find himself out the door.

Previous reports have stated that deGrom has enjoyed playing for the Mets. But he also doesn’t want to leave anything on the table. If New York is unable to match other offers, deGrom will likely move on. With that being said, Steve Cohen is never afraid to spend large sums of money. His past spending history hints that he will be willing to give Jacob deGrom an impressive payday.

Jacob deGrom’s surprise free agency destination…

This next team is one that will cause people to roll their eyes. The team has not been competitive in years now. However, they are a couple of pitchers away from developing a competitive roster. Jacob deGrom’s surprise free agency best destination is the Los Angeles Angels.

The AL West team that he’s been linked to is the Texas Rangers. But recent reports have stated that the Angels are not going to trade Shohei Ohtani. LA might as well attempt to build a winner in 2023 with Ohtani set to hit free agency next offseason. If not, they will suffer another losing year and watch Ohtani leave next winter. But if they can build a competitive ball club, that could entice Ohtani to stay in Anaheim.

Pairing Jacob deGrom alongside Shohei Ohtani would be thrilling. Both pitchers are excellent in their own right. Meanwhile, the Angels have young pitchers behind them such as Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers. Their rotation might be decent with deGrom leading the way.

The Angels would still need to add some relief help, but signing Jacob deGrom would present the Angels with a chance to compete.