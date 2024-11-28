The biggest domino in MLB free agency has yet to fall with Juan Soto still a free agent. While the sweepstakes for the All-Star outfielder are heating up, he still hasn't decided as to where he'll play next season.

Via Jeff Passan:

“I am thankful for reporters who don’t make up stories. I am also thankful that Juan Soto has not agreed to any contract, which means you can get off Twitter and go spend the holiday with your family. Happy Thanksgiving.”

This isn't exactly a surprise, but Passan is one of the most respected reports in the big leagues and was more pointing out the fact that Soto didn't decide to pick his next team on one of America's most celebrated holidays — Thanksgiving.

The New York Yankees reportedly increased their offer to Soto over the last couple of days, but there are still reportedly five other “big market” teams in the mix, per Jon Heyman. The New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays are three known clubs that are interested in the left-handed slugger.

Juan Soto is expected to fetch a deal over $600 million on the open market after a fantastic 2024 season which saw him hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs, forming a lethal duo with Aaron Judge in the heart of the Yankees lineup.

The Bronx Bombers certainly need Soto back, and he seemed happy playing there. But the Dominican is going to ultimately sign where he's given the most money and the best opportunity to win.

Soto met with the Yankees earlier this month, and it reportedly went “very well” according to Soto's party, per sources close to Heyman.

New York was on the verge of winning it all before collapsing in the World Series and will have a strong roster again in 2025. Soto will definitely have an opportunity to make a run at a championship if he stays put, but the Mets are also reportedly a threat to steal him from their crosstown rivals.

Needless to say, it will be very interesting to see where Soto ends up this winter.