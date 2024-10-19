The New York Yankees are one win away from making the World Series. Juan Soto has played a big part in their success all season and his upcoming free agency has been a major topic of discussion for months.

The Bronx Bombers won't be the least bit interested in losing Soto, but there will be other suitors as well, even their crosstown rivals in the New York Mets. While there was a belief he'd surpass the $500 million mark for his next contract, whispers are now around $600 million, per Jon Heyman.

“The whisper number for Juan Soto now is $600 million.”

Heyman even said the late Padres owner Peter Seidler would've possibly paid Soto even more than $600 million. There is no doubting that he's a legitimate superstar and Soto just made his case for getting paid handsomely with a fantastic regular season. The 25-year-old hit .288 with a career-high 41 home runs.

If it wasn't for Aaron Judge's brilliance, Soto would be named the American League MVP over his Yankees teammate. Regardless, Soto has proven that he's worth a megadeal, whether that's with New York or elsewhere. Soto is also doing his job in the postseason, batting .286 with two long balls.

In early October, ESPN's Buster Olney predicted that Soto will sign with the Mets this winter:

“I think [Soto is] going to wind up with the Mets,” Olney on an episode of the ‘Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney' podcast.

“I think the fact that the Mets are having this phenomenal season, the way that it's playing out, is going to increase the likelihood that he's going to land there,” Olney elaborated. “Because there's going to be an enthusiasm with Steve Cohen.”

We know Cohen is never shy to pay big for a superstar. It remains to be seen if he'll fork out $600 million for one of the game's best hitters from.

Moral of the story? Juan Soto is going to be a very rich man.