San Diego Padres star Juan Soto reportedly has a "robust" trade market, and could get moved before the end of the Winter Meetings.

MLB offseason rumors are heating up, and those include San Diego Padres star Juan Soto. With the Winter Meetings taking place in early December, it has been reported that Soto could get moved before those end, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

“I do believe the market for Soto is robust, and there are enough teams out there that I think a trade is not only possible, it's possible before the Winter Meetings are over,” Morosi said on MLB Network Wednesday. “Now, it is only a one-year scenario, and that can have a way of tempering the value in the marketplace, but we're still talking about one of the best offensive players in the game.”

There has been much speculation that Juan Soto could be traded by the Padres this offseason to cut payroll. He is scheduled to make over $30 million in arbitration this upcoming season, and is the most movable asset the Padres could trade to cut payroll while also getting valueble pieces back.

As far as teams that could be in play, Morosi mentioned the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants, who competed for Aaron Judge in free agency last year and are reportedly competing for free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger this offseason. Morosi indicated that the Yankees will be aggressive on Soto, if available.

Many insiders have indicated that Soto could get moved, but Morosi's report is the first that provides a potential time frame.

The Yankees and Giants have been mentioned with just about any outfielder, but with Soto's talent, it would not be surprising if another of other teams were seriously making a run at trading for him.

We may find out in the next few weeks whether or not Soto will be moved to a new team for 2024.