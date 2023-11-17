Yankees GM Brian Cashman signaled New York's interest in players like Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger with his recent statement.

The New York Yankees have been under fire for their underwhelming 2023 baseball season. The Yankees had a winning 82-80 record, but they missed the MLB Playoffs. Now, New York is signaling their willingness to make moves and improve the team. Brian Cashman commented on the team's pursuit of Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger, and others.

Yankees GM shines light on the team's MLB Free Agency endeavors

Cashman asserted the Yankees would be in the conversation to pursue a host of players:

“We're knocking on those doors, we're having those conservations. Hal Steinbrenner and his family have always run it the way that if there's some opportunity worth pushing on, they're always there to allow that to happen,” the Yankees GM said, per Bryan Hoch.

New York has been criticized for its emphasis on analytics; however, Cashman's comments make it clear the team values outstanding personnel in addition to statistical strategy.

Aaron Judge was one of the brightest individual players on the Yankees in 2023, but injuries kept him from achieving his full potential. New York wants to bolster their depth to ensure the team can make a postseason run.

Despite the multitude of individual talents the Yankees can pursue, they want to make sure prospective players fit well with the team.

“It's really all about a team situation and how the collective all works together, so we'll how this winter plays out. But we're going to have conversations about the big [free agents] and the small ones,” Cashman reiterated,

As MLB Free Agency heats up, Yankees fans are eager to see if Juan Soto, Cody Bellinger, or even Shinobu Yamamoto will be on the roster in 2024.