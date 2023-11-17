MLB rumors are heating up during the offseason that the New York Yankees could be in on superstar Juan Soto.

It's the middle of the MLB offseason and trade rumors are running rampant. Especially when it comes to superstar Juan Soto and the New York Yankees. Nothing is set in stone, but the rumor mill is buzzing.

If any team can make a big move for Soto, it'd be the Yankees. At least that's what ESPN's Jeff Passan claims while discussing rumors around the league on the Michael Kay Show.

Jeff Passan likes the Yankees chances of landing Juan Soto pic.twitter.com/gfZnu0E9XA — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 16, 2023

The hope was for Juan Soto to help the San Diego Padres make a run to the World Series after joining the team and signing a new contract. However, everything exploded in the Padres' face, as the team couldn't get any momentum going all season.

For that reason, there's a real chance the Padres choose to make some trades and restart again. If that's the case, then the Yankees could come calling for the superstar outfielder. It'd be a smart move for New York. Especially when you think about the impact he and Aaron Judge could make as teammates.

Soto finished the 2023 season with a .275 ERA, 35 home runs, 109 RBI's, and 97 runs scored. Although his offense wasn't enough to push the Padres into the playoffs, he's still one of the best hitters in the league.

A trade to the Yankees could project Juan Soto into an even bigger name. Which is wild to think considering he's one of baseball's best players. But playing for the Yankees is different and he could become the face the franchise needs to get back to their winning ways.

Keep an eye out for more rumors regarding Soto, as the everyone will speculate where he may or may not land this offseason.