Trade talks between the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres on a Juan Soto deal are reportedly heating up

The Juan Soto-New York Yankees trade rumors are back. After Soto and the Yankees dominated headlines (aside from Shohei Ohtani's free agency) to begin the offseason, trade talks reportedly hit a roadblock after New York learned of the San Diego Padres asking price. The talks have resumed though, and Jack Curry of YES Network even referred to a deal coming to fruition as “likely.”

“As we reported on Hot Stove last night, the Yankees intensified efforts to acquire Soto. Those talks have continued and a trade is likely. Keep an eye on King and Thorpe. Padres need pitchers and those two could headline a trade. Would think Yankees will part with 4 or 5 players,” Curry wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Yankees recently agreed to a trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire outfielder Alex Verdugo. Speculation arose that Verdugo could be moved to the Padres if a Juan Soto trade does end up happening. However, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that New York will keep Verdugo.

Yankees on the verge of trading for Juan Soto?

Nothing is guaranteed yet. The Yankees and Padres still need to come to terms on an agreement.

That said, talks are clearly heading in a positive direction. New York has been linked to outfield help over the past couple of years and a Soto trade would certainly benefit the team in that area. With Verdugo and Aaron Judge also on the roster, the Yankees would be set.

The Yankees have also been connected to Cody Bellinger in free agency. Acquiring Soto would probably take them out of the Bellinger sweepstakes though, unless they change their mind and trade Verdugo.

Fans will want to closely monitor Yankees-Padres updates moving forward. If this Juan Soto trade is going to occur, it will probably come to fruition very soon.