Shohei Ohtani reportedly revealed during the 2023 season that he "liked the idea" of signing with the Dodgers or Blue Jays.

Shohei Ohtani has kept his free agency private. He clearly does not want information and rumors to be swirling around the MLB world while he makes his free-agency decision. However, some reports have made the rounds in recent days, linking him to the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

A source reportedly revealed that Ohtani does not see himself playing in New York, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This of course caught the attention of Yankees and Mets fans.

Heyman also shared another big update that will excite fans of the Dodgers and Blue Jays.

“Word is finally out that superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani met with at least the Dodgers, Jays and Giants. Though it isn’t known yet who leads among those three finalists, plus the Cubs and Angels, a clubhouse source told The Post Ohtani told him during the season that he liked the idea of going to at least the Dodgers or Jays if he left the Angels,” Heyman wrote.

Again, Shohei Ohtani has kept his free agency secretive, so this is one of the most notable updates revealed about his future. It should be noted that Ohtani reportedly said this during the season. It is possible his opinion has changed.

The fact that the Dodgers and Blue Jays still seem to be serious suitors for Ohtani is intriguing, though. Perhaps they have the upper hand. Although, the San Francisco Giants have money to spend.

Shohei Ohtani's free agency

The Chicago Cubs were rumored to be out of the sweepstakes on Tuesday. Jed Hoyer shot those rumors down though, providing hope for Cubs fans.

The Los Angeles Angels, the only team Ohtani has ever known at the big-league level, are still reportedly trying to re-sign him as well. Most people around the MLB world are not expecting Ohtani to return to the Halos, but anything is possible.

These five teams appear to be the finalists for Shohei Ohtani. He wants to join a winning franchise. Money will play a role, but the teams' futures will also surely be pivotal in where Ohtani ultimately decides to sign.