The San Diego Padres and third baseman Manny Machado may be as far as $145 million apart in contract negotiation talks, wrote USA TODAY Sports MLB columnist Bob Nightengale in a Sunday article.

“The Padres offered Machado a five-year, $105 million extension this week,” Nightengale wrote. “The contract would begin in 2029, keeping his original 10-year, $300 million deal intact. Machado has five years and $150 million remaining after this season.

“Machado is countering with a 10-year, $400 million extension that would begin in 2024, opting out of his original contract after this season.”

Machado fired back at reports of the team offering him a five-year, $105 million deal.

“You can write out whatever you want, honestly,” Machado said when presented with the reported extension details. “I don’t know how you get this information. But write whatever.”

Manny Machado plans to opt out of the 10-year, $300 million contract he signed with the Padres in February 2019. He would have earned an average base salary of $30 million and a signing bonus of $2 million every year until 2028, according to Spotrac. Machado’s contract had an opt-out option in 2023 and a six-team no-trade clause.

Machado earned his sixth All-Star appearance and second place in National League MVP voting in 2022, according to Baseball Reference. He earned a .298 batting average, 32 home runs and 100 runs in 150 games played.

“Obviously, the team knows where I stand, my situation with the opt-out coming,” Manny Machado told reporters on Friday. “I think I’ve expressed that I will be opting out after this year, but I think my focus is not about 2024.

I think my focus is about 2023, what I can do to this ballclub, what I’ve done for this organization and what we’re going to continue to do here. I think we’ve got something special here growing and I don’t think anything’s going to change.”

The Padres will face off against the Seattle Mariners at 12:10 PST on Friday in Petco Park. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports San Diego.