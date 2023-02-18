San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado isn’t exactly denying a report that the team offered him a five-year, $105 million extension.

Machado is entering the fifth season of a $300 million contract. The Padres offered Machado $105 million on top of his current deal, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Machado acknowledged to the Union-Tribune that he gave the Padres a Feb. 16 deadline for the two sides to reach a new deal because he didn’t want to negotiate a contract during the season.

Machado can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2023 MLB season.

“You can write out whatever you want, honestly,” Machado said when presented with the reported extension details. “I don’t know how you get this information. But write whatever.”

Because Machado will have five years and $150 million left on his current contract after 2023, a $105 million extension would essentially give him a new 10-year, $255 million deal. Considering his recent production and the lucrative contracts that were signed in free agency, Machado would likely receive a better offer by opting out of his contract and hitting the open market this upcoming winter.

Aaron Judge inked a nine-year, $360 million contract with the New York Yankees in December. Yes, Judge hit 62 home runs in the 2022 season, but Machado also had an MVP-caliber season and is a few months younger than the AL Home Run King.

Machado was the 2022 NL MVP runner-up. The Padres’ third baseman hit .298/.366/.531 with 31 home runs. Before making the 2021 All-Star team, Machado finished third in the 2020 NL MVP race.

San Diego gave shortstop Xander Bogaerts an 11-year, $280 million contract in free agency. It’s hard to believe that San Diego thought Machado would agree to a $105 million extension.

“I just wanted to focus on baseball,” Machado said, acknowledging that the Padres’ offer came just two days shy of his self-imposed deadline. “So once the season started, I didn’t want to really continue talking about contracts or the business side of things. I just want to focus on my team and the guys in here and what our goal is — to win a championship.”

Machado led the Padres to the 2022 NLCS. San Diego is among the NL favorites for the 2023 season.