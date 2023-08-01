The Seattle Mariners possess a winning record heading into the August 1 MLB Trade Deadline. However, they have made the decision to sell off pieces of their roster. They traded closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to kick off their sale. And the next piece to fall appears to be outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez is drawing interest from at least a half-dozen teams, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi. Given the interest, Morosi notes that a trade is “increasingly likely” ahead of 6 PM ET Tuesday. Among the interested teams are the Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Francisco Giants.

The Blue Jays are the team most familiar with Hernandez. In fact, Hernandez joined the Mariners through a trade from the Blue Jays back in November. In 609 games with Toronto, the 30-year-old outfielder slashed .263/.320/.503. He earned All-Star honors in 2021 and won the AL Silver Slugger on two occasions.

San Francisco and Seattle have already swung one trade this season. The Giants acquired outfielder AJ Pollack and utilityman Mark Mathias from the Mariners on Monday. Perhaps the two teams can circle back to Hernandez prior to the 6 PM MLB Trade Deadline on Tuesday.

The Phillies are the only team out of this trio that is outside of the playoffs. Philadelphia is 11 games behind the Atlanta Braves after overtaking the Miami Marlins for second place in the division. Furthermore, they are a half-game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the final NL Wild Card spot.

More teams are interested in the veteran outfielder, and things are certain to heat up before Tuesday evening. Let's see who wins the Teoscar Hernandez sweepstakes before the clock runs out on the MLB Trade Deadline.