The Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros have both been very active around the trade deadline this season, and now the two division rivals are going after another key player. The two contenders, who are both locked in a battle at the top of the AL West, are targeting Minnesota Twins infielder Willi Castro in a potential deal, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“Mariners and Astros among teams in on versatile infielder Willi Castro,” Heyman reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Both the Mariners and the Astros could use some help in the infield, making Castro an ideal target for the both of them. With both Seattle and Houston battling for a lot of the same things this season, it could end up being somewhat of a bidding war for the 28-year old's services.

Castro's production has declined a bit at the plate this season, but he is still a versatile defensive player who also adds value on the base paths. In 85 games so far in 2025, Castro is hitting .247 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI. He also has swiped nine bags.

Whichever team trades for Castro, if one ends up pulling the trigger on a deal, will be hoping he can get back to his 2024 self when he was named an All-Star middle infielder for Minnesota. During that campaign, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 60. Castro also stole a career-high 33 bases back in 2023.

Castro's ability to be a plus player at both second base and shortstop would be a big boost for both the Mariners and the Astros, which makes it understandable that they would be going after him.

The Twins have clearly waved the white flag on this season and are firmly planting their flag as sellers at the deadline. Earlier on Wednesday, they traded star closer Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies for two top prospects, and now many around the league are watching Minnesota to see if a fire sale will ensue.

Castro would almost certainly be a part of that if it comes to fruition, and the Mariners and the Astros continue to lurk ahead of Thursday's cutoff.