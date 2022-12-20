By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston.

Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he initially declined the Red Sox‘ $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer. He was seemingly testing the market to see if he could ink a large contract in free agency. However, injuries and a 4-plus ERA in 2022 have not led to any deals up to this point during the offseason.

With that being said, Nathan Eovaldi was an All-Star in 2021. He features an impressive repertoire of pitches with eye-popping movement on them. He has the talent to post All-Star caliber results once again in 2023. But consistency will be a factor for Eovaldi.

The Red Sox have endured a difficult offseason for the most part given the departure of Xander Bogaerts. They have also not been able to come to terms on a contract extension with Rafael Devers so far during the offseason.

However, the Red Sox have brought in Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner. Re-signing Nathan Eovaldi would provide extra rotational depth as well.

But the fact is that Boston is going to have a difficult time competing in the AL East. The Yankees and Blue Jays feature no shortage of talent on their rosters. The Rays always seem to find a way to play competitive baseball, and the Orioles took a huge step forward in 2022.