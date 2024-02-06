After his breakout season, Padres second baseman Ha-Seong Kim has gotten plenty of trade interest.

While the San Diego Padres traded Juan Soto the the New York Yankees, their almost $157 million payroll still paints the team as one that wants to compete. But if things go south for the Padres, Ha-Seong Kim could become their next trade candidate.

Kim has received significant trade interest from numerous teams across the league, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. While the second baseman is set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, the Padres would still get back a solid return if he was dealt.

Kim's trade value has gone up after his stellar 2023 season in San Diego. Over 152 games, Kim hit .260 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and 38 stolen bases. All three statistics were new career-high's for the infielder as Kim also walked out of the 2023 season with the first Gold Glove of his career.

While the Padres missed the playoffs, Kim played a crucial role in anytime San Diego found success. He ranked seventh in the league and led the team in stolen bases, ranked second – behind Soto – in on base percentage (.351). and third in batting average.

On top of his offensive prowess, Kim being a reigning Gold Glove winner will surely pique interests further. He may be a free agent after the year, but Kim looks like one of the strongest second basemen entering the 2024 campaign.

Because of that, the Padres could choose to hold onto Ha-Seong Kim and look to make a run with Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. leading the charge. But if San Diego's plans don't come to fruition, they'll have plenty of trade suitors calling about Kim.