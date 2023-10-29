Mike Shildt has emerged as the front-runner to replace Bob Melvin as manager of the San Diego Padres, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. The Padres are fresh off of a disappointing season, and Melvin has moved on to lead the San Francisco Giants. The Padres' failures made it unlikely that Melvin would return in 2023, but the lack of a manager leaves the Padres with big decisions going forward.

San Diego Padres next manager

The Padres seem to be most focused on internal replacements. Mike Shildt and Ryan Flaherty both interviewed for the vacant position. Shildt joined the Padres in 2022 as a Senior Advisor to Player Development. Flaherty has been with the Padres since 2019, serving as a scout and development coach.

Although Flaherty stepped up as acting manager in 2022 when Melvin was placed into COVID-19 protocols, Shildt has emerged as the front-runner for the position. Shildt was the St. Louis Cardinals manager from 2018-21. With the Cardinals, Shildt won 252 games while only losing 199.

Shildt managed the Cardinals to a 17-game winning streak in 2021, the longest streak since 1935 in the National League. He led the Cardinals to the playoffs in three seasons, but his teams fell short of expectations while in the postseason. Shildt was the NL Manager of the Year in 2019.

San Diego Padres manager challanges

Whoever ends up as manager in San Diego will have a big job in front of them. Despite having one of the most star-studded rosters in MLB history, the Padres hobbled through the season and finished only 82-80. With players like Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Juan Soto, Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Josh Hader on the team, it was one of the biggest letdowns of a season ever.

The Padres splurged in free agency and were active on the trade market over the last few seasons with the expectations that they would contend for the World Series. Instead, they struggled to win 50% of their games, and the next manager will be tasked with getting the team back on track.

However, the next manager might not have the same talented roster that Bob Melvin had in 2022. Josh Hader and Blake Snell are both free agents, and it is unlikely the team can retain both. Juan Soto is also a prime trade target, as he will be a free agent next year. The Padres' massive payroll may mean they look to get cheaper this offseason.

The next Padres' manager will be the team's sixth manager in just 10 years.