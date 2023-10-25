The San Francisco Giants hired former San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin to take over for Gabe Kapler. The move isn't a huge surprise as Melvin was the favorite to take over the Giants' vacant position.

Melvin leaves San Diego after two seasons with the Padres and one playoff appearance. He opened up about departing for another team after his signing with the Giants was announced.

“I really don’t want to get too much into the San Diego situation other than the fact that I really enjoyed my time there. Some things transpired last year in a difficult year for the team with expectations,” Melvin said. “I think there was a narrative at the end that probably wasn’t going to go away with being on my last year of my contract. I think as far as that organization goes it’s probably not fair if that narrative continued through next year,” via Darnay Tripp of NBC San Diego.

“So all things considered this opportunity came about…this feels like the right one for me. I very much enjoyed my time in San Diego it just seems like with a lot of things that were popping up there it was just time to move on.”

With San Diego, Bob Melvin had a 171-153 record. In his 20-year managerial career with the Seattle Mariners, Arizona Diamondbacks, Oakland Athletics and Padres, he has a career 1,517-1,425 record. He has eight postseason appearances as a manager, but is seeking his first World Series appearance and title. He previously won a World Series as a coach for the Diamondbacks in 2001. He has also won three Manager of the Year awards in 2007, 2012 and 2018.