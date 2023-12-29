Will Blake Snell sign with the Phillies?

MLB free agency still has no shortage of uncertainty. Superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto have found new homes, but plenty of talent remains available. Reigning NL Cy Young winning pitcher Blake Snell's market is slowly beginning to gain traction, and the Philadelphia Phillies are a team to watch in the Snell sweepstakes.

However, MLB insider Jon Heyman thinks the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants make the most sense for Snell. Still, Heyman isn't ruling the Phillies out.

“I'm not gonna count out the Phillies either,” Heyman said on MLB Network. “They do want another big time pitcher to go with (Aaron) Nola… I think the Phillies are a possibility there.”

Teams have displayed some hesitancy in signing Snell. He is the reigning NL Cy Young winner but he's also 31-years old and has not been the most consistent pitcher throughout his career. Snell's upside is immense and he features the talent to arguably perform better than any other pitcher in the game, but there are risks when it comes to signing Snell.

Phillies' pitching amid Blake Snell link

The Phillies re-signed Aaron Nola this offseason. Nola and Zack Wheeler are set to lead the rotation once again during the 2024 campaign. Aside from those two arms, Philadelphia also features Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suarez. Bringing in a pitcher like Snell would add depth and star-power in one signing.

So what is the argument for the Phillies signing Snell despite the risk? Well, this is a ball club that is hungry for a championship.

Philadelphia has been close to winning the World Series in recent seasons. They were defeated in the Fall Classic by the Houston Astros in 2022, and lost in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks this past year.

Finding a way to reach new heights in 2024 is the Phillies' goal. They are ready to take the next step forward and bring home a World Series victory. Blake Snell could help Philadelphia accomplish that goal.