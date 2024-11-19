Alex Bregman could be leaving the Houston Astros in free agency. After nine seasons and two World Series titles, the third baseman is looking for a massive contract. There was even a report that he could move positions if he landed in the right spot. ESPN's Jesse Rogers spoke with front-office executives, who believe the Giants and Phillies are the best spots for Bregman.

Rogers surveyed 18 executives, 11 of whom believe he will leave Houston. He follows with, “In another fairly close vote for a longtime star, the value of Bregman's experience and leadership tilted executives to him leaving Houston. ‘Because other teams need his bat and battle-tested vet presence more than Houston does,' one said.”

Then, he spoke about the Phillies and the Giants. “A few of our respondents offered potential landing spots if Bregman leaves Houston, including Philadelphia if the Phillies trade Alec Bohm or San Francisco in a bigger-than-expected deal. Boras, Bregman's agent, has indicated a position change wouldn't be out of the question for the third baseman, and that would open the door to join Matt Chapman in San Francisco's infield.”

These teams are connected because of the contract Bregman wants. Reports surfaced that he is seeking a “Manny Machado-esque” $350 million contract. Very few teams could pay that, and the Giants and Phillies are two of them.

Potential Alex Bregman landing spots

If Alex Bregman stays at third base and wants the big contract, the Toronto Blue Jays would be a good fit. They have surprisingly put themselves in contention for Juan Soto and do not appear to be selling this offseason. If Soto lands elsewhere, they could pivot to Bregman and add a proven veteran to their young core.

If the position change is viable, then San Francisco would be the best option for Bregman. He would have to move to second base but would provide a great bat for that lineup. While it is traditionally difficult to hit in that park, his veteran presence would help the lineup overall.

The Phillies fell woefully short in the NLDS this season and are looking to make a big splash but spending another $300 million should not be the answer. They are still working through issues with shortstop Trea Turner and may trade outfielder Nick Castellanos. Even if they trade Bohm, they should spend that money on an outfielder and an improved starting rotation.

Even though a move has been widely speculated, the Astros cannot be ruled out. Bregman is a franchise legend and if he is willing to come down from his current asking price, he still fits well with the team.