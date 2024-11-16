The 2024-25 MLB offseason is going to be highlighted by Juan Soto's free agency, which is expected to see the superstar outfielder command a massive contract. There are several suitors for his services, and two of them in the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox already held meetings with Soto as they begin their push to sign him.

At just 26 years old and fresh off arguably the best season of his career that saw him post a .288 batting average while clobbering 41 home runs and driving in 109 runs, Soto is the top free agent on the market, and he's going to get paid. The Blue Jays and Red Sox both reportedly had “impressive” meetings with Soto, but this is only the start of what could be a long, drawn out free agency.

Via Jon Heyman:

“Hear at least Jays and Red Sox owners made impressive in-person presentations to Juan Soto, but multiple team owners are yet to present and will do so in coming days.”

Blue Jays, Red Sox set to face significant competition for Juan Soto

The Blue Jays and Red Sox appear to have gotten off on the right foot with Soto, but not much weight can be put into it considering the supposed frontrunners in the New York Yankees and New York Mets have yet to meet with him yet. All these teams have money to throw at Soto, and it could ultimately come down to which team offers him the largest contract.

With a pair of meetings in the books, baseball fans everywhere are going to be keeping close tabs on Soto's free agency as it unfolds, and if you think there's already been a lot of drama here, the action hasn't even heated up yet. The Blue Jays and Red Sox will be keeping tabs on Soto's upcoming meetings, and once he links up with each of his suitors, we should begin to get a more clear picture of where things stand.