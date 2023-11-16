If the Phillies were to lose Aaron Nola in free agency, they have a contingency plan in place with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Philadelphia Phillies are still reeling from their NLCS loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. But as the Phillies plan for their next World Series push, Philadelphia has their eyes on one of the best pitchers in the free agent class.

Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto has become a player of interest for Philadelphia. More than just an inquiry, the Phillies seem earnest in their potential pursuit of Yamamoto, via Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“They've done significant work on Yamamoto,” one NL scout said of Philadelphia's pursuit. “Most teams have sent scouts to see him, but I would say the Phillies should be considered one of the top five or six suitors for his services.”

The Phillies have a free agent pitcher of their own in Aaron Nola. Philadelphia will do everything in their power to retain their ace. However, Philly isn't the only team interested in Nola. With the pitcher garnering interest from many of the league's pitching-needy teams, the Phillies could lose Nola in free agency.

If that were to be the case, Philadelphia has a backup plan in place with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 24-year old right-hander has pitched to a 75-30 record with a 1.72 ERA and a 986/216 K/BB ratio in his seven years in NPB. He is a three-time Triple Crown and Sawamura Award – Japan's equivalent of Cy Young – winner. Yamamoto is also a two-time Pacific League MVP.

Like Nola, Yamamoto will gain interest from many teams across MLB. But the Phillies currently appear to towards the top of their list. After coming up short in the playoffs, Philly could look to Yamamoto to get over the hump.