A previous Philadelphia Phillies-Nick Castellanos trade rumor was shot down by a new report Friday as the offseason continues on

A recent report suggested the Philadelphia Phillies could trade OF/DH Nick Castellanos prior to the 2024 season. Although rumors continue to swirl, Philadelphia is reportedly not interested in dealing Castellanos away, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

“Phillies source: they aren’t interested in moving Nick Castellanos. They consider him an important part of the team and value his production, and have no intention of trading him,” Olney reported on X (formerly Twitter).

The Phillies have made deep postseason runs in each of the past two seasons but don't have a championship to show for it. Philadelphia still features a talented roster and they expect to compete once again during the 2024 season. And it looks like the Phillies will keep Castellanos around amid their World Series pursuit.

Nick Castellanos' impact on Phillies

Castellanos, 31, has made the All-Star team in two of the past three seasons. In 2023, he posted a .272/.311/.476 slash line to go along with a .788 OPS and 29 home runs.

Castellanos isn't much of an OBP threat, but he consistently hits the baseball. He owns a career batting average of .276 and Castellanos has always provided a respectable amount of power from the right side of the plate.

For most lineups, Castellanos would be right in the middle of the batting order. He hit towards the bottom of Philadelphia's lineup due to its depth, however. But Castellanos doesn't care where he hits. He's a player who always gives a good at-bat despite the circumstances.

The Phillies will likely receive calls on Nick Castellanos amid the previous trade rumors. It is possible that Philadelphia will listen at the very least. After all, offensive-starving teams may be willing to overpay in a Castellanos trade.

Unless Philadelphia receives an offer that they simply cannot refuse, fans can expect to see the veteran hitter back at Citizens Bank Park in a Phillies uniform during the 2024 season.