The Phillies would replace Aaron Nola with Sonny Gray if the veteran pitcher leaves the team during MLB Free Agency.

The Philadelphia Phillies had a strong 2023 MLB season after fighting their way to the NLCS. The Phillies came up short against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seven-game series but have a promising future. As MLB Free Agency looms, the team is figuring out if they will resign Aaron Nola. The latest rumor holds that Sonny Gray could be a replacement if Nola does not return to Philly.

Could Sonny Gray sign with the Phillies?

Aaron Nola is likely to command a decent payday given his performance during the 2023 season. Nola had a win-loss record of 12-9, which ranked him 23rd in the MLB. In addition, he had an ERA value of 4.46. He totaled 202 strikeouts and averaged 1.15 WHIP.

Philly would like to keep the veteran pitcher, but other teams hungry for his services could snag him. This is where Sonny Gray comes in. The Phillies are interested in the 34-year-old pitcher, and he will be the top suitor if the team cannot retain Nola, per Jon Morosi.

Like Nola, Gray had an impressive 2023 season. Most notably, the Twins pitcher had a 2.79 ERA, good enough to rank him 3rd in the league. He has an identical WHIP average to Nola at 1.15. Gray would provide veteran leadership and great productivity to a Philly team trying to get over the hump.

The Phillies will have options as they look to secure their next starting pitcher. Gray and Nola are two of the best in the league, and both led their teams to their conference championship series. Who will win Philly's favor by the end of MLB Free Agency?