The Cardinals are a team to watch out for amid the potential of pitcher Aaron Nola to hit the MLB free agency.

The Philadelphia Phillies had just finished another strong run. While they were not able to win it all in the 2023 MLB season, Aaron Nola and the Phillies managed to go seven games deep in the National League Championship Series. Now back to the drawing board, the Phillies seem to have the potential to part ways with one of their most notable players over the last several seasons via MLB free agency in pitcher Aaron Nola.

And with that, the St. Louis Cardinals are considered one of the top teams to watch out for in the Aaron Nola offseason sweepstakes.

The Cardinals currently own the shortest odds to get the signature of Nola at +200. The San Francisco Giants and the Texas Rangers are right behind St. Louis with prices of +300 and +600, respectively. The Milwaukee Brewers are at +700, while the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros each have odds of +800 to land Nola.

Aaron Nola to the Cardinals?

The Phillies are rumored to be interested more in going after National League Cy Young finalist Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres than trying to retain the services of Aaron Nola, who has been in Philadelphia's system for nearly a decade now. However, they did extend a $20.325 million qualifying offer for Nola, which he can either accept or reject. The Phillies will not be without tight competition with Snell, though, considering the success he had on the mound in 2023 with the Padres.

Nola, who was selected by the Phillies seventh overall in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.151 WHIP in 32 starts in 2023.

The Cardinals were a disappointment in 2023 in part because of their starting pitching. In fact, St. Louis finished the regular season just 26th in the big leagues with a 5.08 starters ERA and 19th in starters fWAR (9.6).

Nola, who was selected by the Phillies seventh overall in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, went 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 1.151 WHIP in 32 starts in 2023.

The 30-year-old right-hander signed a four-year $45 million extension deal with the Phillies in 2019 and had his club option picked up by Philadelphia in 2022.