It's not too often that a reigning NL Cy Young Award winner remains unsigned through the first two weeks of Spring Training, but here we are with the odd situation around Blake Snell. Snell is remaining firm in his contract demand, which is his right since he is coming off an award-winning campaign, although it's becoming evident that the teams that have expressed interest in him, such as the Philadelphia Phillies, aren't too keen on giving him his current terms.
However, amid interest from other teams, the Phillies reportedly remain in the running for Snell's services, although there is a catch to their pursuit of the 31-year old southpaw. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, via MLB.com, the Phillies “remain a possibility” for Snell, although Philadelphia is hoping that the reigning NL Cy Young award hurler is open to signing a shorter-term contract.
This conditional interest from the Phillies puts them in third place in the Blake Snell sweepstakes at the moment. Nightengale had reported as well that Snell's most likely destination remains the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Angels, although for Snell, signing with the Giants could lead to better performance since Oracle Park is more pitcher-friendly than the Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Aside from those three aforementioned teams, the New York Yankees have also thrown their hat in the ring for Snell. Alas, the Yankees don't seem to be intent on splashing the cash for Snell, as it could lead to serious financial repercussions which the franchise is trying to avoid.
For the Phillies, signing Blake Snell isn't exactly as much of a necessity as it is for the Giants or Angels. Currently, the Phillies have the recently-extended Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker, and Christopher Sanchez to soak up the bulk of starting rotation innings.
Snell will be nothing more than a luxury add; but for a Phillies team that has come up short deep in the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, that may be just what they need to get over the hump. It'll be interesting to see how much Snell values the possibility of competing for a World Series trophy, although at 31 years of age and coming off a Cy Young Award-winning season, this may be his final chance to sign a huge contract.