Blake Snell has yet to sign with a team after winning the 2023 NL Cy Young Award. One of the biggest remaining dominoes in MLB free agency, the 31-year-old is rumored to eventually join the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Angels.
There has been lots of noise surrounding Snell and the New York Yankees but USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale offered the two California teams as squads that team front-office executives “widely believe” will land Snell. Nightengale also noted that the Philadelphia Phillies also have an interest in Snell but only on a short contract.
Nightengale adds the following anecdote about Snell potentially landing in San Francisco: “While the Giants have long been a favorite for Snell, as one executive said, ‘If [manager] Bob Melvin really wanted him, don’t you think he’d be there by now? I think it tells you something.’ Melvin managed Snell the last two years in San Diego.”
While it is at least interesting that Melvin's new team has yet to sign him, it may have less to do with any strain in his relationship with Snell and more to do with agent Scott Boras, who is waiting to secure the biggest paydays possible for his clients. Both the Giants and Angels are reportedly showing interest in the star pitcher, so those days of waiting may soon be over.
The Giants recently signed third baseman Matt Chapman, one of the stars (and Boras clients) that lasted months in free agency. They are eager to start winning at a high level again and bringing in Snell to pair with Logan Webb would give San Fran a great one-two pitching punch.
The Angels still have some major shoes to fill after losing Shohei Ohtani to free agency. Adding Snell would give them a star on the mound to compete with the top squads in their division. Although he's best suited behind a more surefire ace, he can greatly help a starting rotation highlighted by Patrick Sandoval, Tyler Anderson and Reid Detmers.
Blake Snell may allow a ton of walks but he did post a 2.25 ERA, a strikeout percentage of just 31.5 percent and a batting average allowed of just .181 last season. The Giants and Angels would each benefit from signing him.