‘There’s said to be some progress in talks between the Pirates and star CF Bryan Reynolds but also a couple sticking points. Both sides seem to agree the 4:10 et Opening Day start is the deadline for agreement.’

There it is. It looks like the Pirates are working tirelessly in an effort to ink Reynolds long-term, but their backs are against the wall, with Opening Day beginning at 4:10 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds has been a massive part of this Pirates team for the past four seasons, and he hit 20 or more home runs in the past two years. In 2021, he finished with a .302 batting average with 24 home runs and 90 RBI on his way to making the All-Star team, and he clubbed 27 home runs with 62 RBi in 2022.

However, he requested a trade in the offseason, although that seemed to kick up the contract negotiations even more. The 2016 second-round pick is just 28 years old and should be in line for a massive payday, which is certainly important for the Pirates going forward.

The Pirates begin the 2023 MLB season against the Cincinnati Reds on the road, and all eyes will be on this Bryan Reynolds contract situation, with time seemingly working against both parties.