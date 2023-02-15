Bryan Reynolds has openly requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. While his trade demand isn’t going away, Reynolds appears to have had a slight change of heart regarding his Pirates’ status.

While Reynolds said his Pirates’ trade request still stands, the outfielder is now willing to re-open long-term extension talks with Pittsburgh, via John Perrotto of Pittsburgh Baseball Now. Earlier this offseason, the Pirates offered Reynolds a six-year, $75 million extension, which he declined.

After making his trade request, Reynolds saw interest from teams such as the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers. However, to the point, the Pirates’ asking price has been deemed too high. Reynolds is still looking for a move out of Pittsburgh. But he doesn’t look opposed to remaining with the Pirates, at the right price.

Bryan Reynolds has been in the MLB since 2019, appearing in 493 games for the Pirates. He has hit .281 with 74 home runs, 239 RBI and 16 stolen bases. Reynolds earned his first All Star nod in 2021, leading the MLB in triples with eight. The outfielder has also been a star on defense, holding a career .990 fielding percentage.

Alongside his work on the field, Reynolds’ value is also derived from his team-friendly contract. Reynolds is under team control through 2026 and is only making $6.75 million this season. Any team acquiring the outfielder would be receiving much more than just a rental.

The Pirates could look to still trade Reynolds. Pittsburgh would land even more talented prospects for their growing farm system.

But Reynolds isn’t fully out on the Pirates. They’ll have to get much closer in terms of money, but Reynolds is now willing to sign a long-term extension and remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.