The Pittsburgh Pirates have been relatively quiet so far this offseason. They've made one trade, picking up first baseman Spencer Horwitz from the Cleveland Guardians for three pitchers, Luis Ortiz, Josh Hartle, and Michael Kennedy. Before picking up Horwitz, the Pirates were considering a Jared Jones trade but are less likely to do that now. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal spoke about the change of heart.

“So, how willing are the Pirates to trade right-hander Jared Jones? Not as willing as they might have been before they sent Luis L. Ortiz to the Cleveland Guardians as part of the package for Spencer Horwitz, according to a source briefed on the team’s thinking,” Rosenthal wrote.

“The Pirates have worked hard to build their young rotation,” he continued. “Jones, 23, is under club control for five more seasons. But like the Guardians, Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers, teams with similar payrolls, Pittsburgh intends to stay open-minded on all possibilities, the source said.”

Jones played second fiddle to Paul Skenes in the Pirates rotation in 2024. He was solid in his first MLB season, with a 4.14 ERA and in 22 starts. Trading him now for a star offensive player would help the Pirates join the NL Central conversation. But if they think Horwitz can add pop to their lineup, it is worth keeping him.

Should the Pirates trade Jared Jones?

Jared Jones is one of the most valuable pieces on the Pirates. They are not trading Skenes, their franchise player, so Jones is the biggest trade piece they could move. While the trade is increasingly unlikely, Jared Jones should be on the move. The National League Central is up for the taking and Pittsburgh should be vying for the playoffs again.

The Brewers won the division with 93 wins last season, ten more than the Cubs and Cardinals. Chicago has improved by adding Kyle Tucker but St Louis could be shedding Nolan Arenado. The Reds are promising but have not added in free agency. If the Pirates use Jones to land Luis Robert Jr from the White Sox, it will help tremendously.

Eventually, the Pirates need to add to their offensive cabinet. Their top prospect is Bubba Chandler, another right-handed pitcher. They have a few hitters, Konnor Griffin and Termarr Johnson, in their pipeline but it is mostly pitchers. Trading for Robert would require a long-term contract and if ownership wants to bet on this core, it is the trade they should make.