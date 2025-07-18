The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game took a major hit when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark bowed out with an injured groin. However, there is still a lot of star power in Indianapolis this weekend, starting with rookie sensation Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings. Not buying it? Well, check out the line of fans waiting to meet her at WNBA Live 2025.

A few hours before the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge start the weekend's festivities, basketball fans got a chance to meet several of their favorite All-Stars at the Indiana Convention Center. Paige Bueckers was one of those players, and the line to get a chance to shake hands with the 2025 No. 1 overall pick was wild.

In a 34-second clip, women's basketball reporter Maggie Vanoni posted a video of a line of fans snaking around the convention center.

This is an incredibly good sign for the league that just suffered a major blow with its biggest star missing the All-Star game in her home city. While Clark might get the lion's share of the credit for the increasing popularity of the WNBA and women's basketball in general, young stars like Buckers are also part of the explosion, too.

Bueckers, who has played just 18 professional games, makes the All-Star team as the sixth-leading vote-getter in the league. Only Clark, fellow team captain Napheesa Collier, Aliyah Boston, A’ja Wilson, and Breanna Stewart got more.

After her stellar career at UConn, Paige Bueckers has quickly adjusted to the next level. In the first half of the campaign, she is averaging 18.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals. For comparison, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in her rookie year.

Unfortunately for the Wings, Bueckers' quick emergence hasn't translated to many wins just yet. The team is currently 6-17 and sitting in 12th place out of 13 teams and is on a four-game losing streak heading into the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game break.

