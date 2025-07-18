Just 18 games into her WNBA career and No. 1 overall pick of the Dallas Wings Paige Bueckers is already at her first WNBA All-Star Weekend. It didn't take long for Bueckers to take the league by storm and if the first half of her first season is any indication of what's to come, she could go down as one of the greats when it's all said and done. She's also been serving as Nike Basketball's latest poster child, officially unveiling the new Nike GT Cut 4 sneakers in Indianapolis.

Paige Bueckers has been signed to Nike since her UConn playing days in 2023, becoming the brand's first NIL athlete with their own signature PE colorway of a sneaker. Given her multi-year endorsement deal and current trajectory as a budding star in the W, a signature sneaker model could be on the horizon sooner rather than later for Bueckers.

Dating back to her senior season at UConn and now her rookie year in the WNBA, Bueckers has been rocking with the Nike GT Cut 3 on the court, one of Nike's most popular basketball silhouettes at the moment. Recently, the brand teased an upcoming sneaker silhouette with the cryptic caption, “Buckets incoming.”

Paige Bueckers and the Nike GT Cut 4

Buckets incoming. pic.twitter.com/Y9oy8ICliP — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) July 18, 2025



Fans immediately drew connections to Paige Bueckers given her “Buckets” nickname, guessing that Nike was set to release her own signature model. While the inclinations were only partially true, Buckers stole the show with her footwear at the WNBA All-Star Game open practice session.

FIRST LOOK: Paige Bueckers debuts a new Nike Basketball shoe during WNBA All-Star Practice 👀🪣 @paigebueckers1 pic.twitter.com/XZoMQXuVEI — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 18, 2025

Paige Bueckers just debuted the Nike G.T. Cut 4 at WNBA All-Star Practice 👀🤯😮‍💨 @paigebueckers1

Spring 2026 pic.twitter.com/i9LdO6ZoXm — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) July 18, 2025 Expand Tweet



It turns out Bueckers was tasked with debuting the all-new Nike GT Cut 4 silhouette for the first time ever to the public. The shoes appeared in a blue and purple gradient colorway, shocking with their futuristic and molded uppers. The shoes feature an aggressive look and are unlike anything Nike is putting out at the moment.

While the shoes are expected to land sometime during the spring season of 2026, Paige Bueckers will undoubtedly be rocking these during the All-Star Game and perhaps the rest of the season. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for updates on an official release.