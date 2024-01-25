A return to the Rangers still makes a lot of sense for Jordan Montgomery.

Free agent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery has no shortage of suitors for his services. But while he's been linked to plenty of clubs, the biggest name looming might be the team he finished 2023 with: the Texas Rangers.

And the club is open to a reunion, remaining in contact with the lefty in the hopes of bringing back a key piece of their World Series-winning roster, per CBS Sports' Jim Bowden.

As Montgomery's free agency drags on, many teams once connected to him have pivoted to other options. The New York Yankees inked Marcus Stroman, although that likely wouldn't outright preclude them from bringing back their former top prospect.

The St. Louis Cardinals inked Sonny Gray, while the Chicago Cubs added Shota Imanaga to their rotation. The New York Mets opted for quantity over quality, bringing on Luis Severino and Sean Manaea to fill out their rotation.

The Boston Red Sox have shown interest in Montgomery, but the club has acknowledged that it's cutting payroll.

Rangers, Montgomery have chemistry

That leaves the Rangers to battle it out with, among other teams, the Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants for Montgomery's services.

But a return to Texas has seemed the most likely scenario for some time now, especially after Montgomery's productive shift with the team in 2023.

Coming over via a trade with the Cardinals, Montgomery put up a 160+ ERA with the Rangers in 11 regular season starts. He was steller in the playoffs too, throwing 31 innings with a 2.90 ERA and allowing just 10 earned runs.

Both Montgomery and the Rangers have to be thinking, why mess with such a good thing?