The Rangers are still engaged on Jordan Montgomery

The Texas Rangers are reportedly still engaged on free agent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, and MLB insider Jon Heyman said on a recent livestream that he views them as the favorite to sign him.

“I think Montgomery's market is really, really good right now,” Heyman said, via Bleacher Report. “I'm gonna say like I said at the beginning of this, probably back on our first stream. I think the Rangers are the most likely team for Montgomery. Now, for a while there they were held up on the TV that they had, the local TV issue, and I think they're going to resolve that somewhat soon. I don't know that they're gonna get exactly what they want, but they should get some kind of one-time payment and then try to figure it out in subsequent years, and I think maybe this will free up the Texas Rangers to sign Jordan Montgomery.”

.@JonHeyman says the Rangers are still the most likely team to sign Jordan Montgomery in free agency ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wkp9FOCaHD — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) January 3, 2024

Jordan Montgomery joined the Rangers in the middle of last season after being traded from the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a key part of the Rangers' run in the playoffs to win the organization's first World Series title. Montgomery previously pitched for the New York Yankees, before being traded to the Cardinals in 2022. After finding success in St. Louis, Montgomery was traded due to the Cardinals being out of the race last season. He found more success with the Rangers, and his playoff run has his stock high at the perfect time with him being a free agent.

It will be interesting to see if the Rangers are able to bring Montgomery back to the team in an attempt to repeat.