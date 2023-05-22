Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Tampa Bay Rays have endured injury trouble in 2023. Their results have still been nothing short of superb, currently boasting a 34-14 record, but Tampa Bay needs pitching depth. Fortunately for the Rays, Tyler Glasnow is on the verge of returning from injury and could be activated Saturday versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Mark Topkin.

Topkin added that the Rays are not officially announcing anything at the moment. Barring another setback, it seems likely that Glasnow will return soon.

Tyler Glasnow features arguably as much potential as any pitcher in baseball. Control tends to be problematic at times for him, but he works around it with elite strikeout ability. But an even more pressing concern for Glasnow than losing the strike zone has been injury trouble during his career. The big right-hander hasn’t appeared in more than 30 games since 2018, when he came out of the bullpen for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 2019, Tyler Glasnow found himself in Tampa Bay and transitioned to the rotation. He started 11 games that season, and hasn’t started more than 14 games in a single campaign since. If he can return and stay on the field for the remainder of the ’23 season, the Rays will benefit without question. They have legitimate World Series aspirations this year but will need another star pitcher alongside Shane McClanahan in the rotation.

As of this story’s publication, the Rays have seen their American League East lead shrink to just 2.5 games over the Baltimore Orioles. In such a competitive division, Tyler Glasnow will look to help the Rays win the AL East and make a deep run this year.