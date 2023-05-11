Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays has unfortunately faced a setback in his recovery journey. Glasnow was removed prematurely from his second rehab start due to mild tightness in his left side, per Rays sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker.

Tyler Glasnow update after he was removed after the first inning of his second rehab start (was expected to go four). Glasnow has generalized left-sided tightness, very mild in nature. It was a mutual decision for halting outing. And as Rays explained it “there was no upside… — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) May 10, 2023

Originally slated to pitch four innings for Triple-A Durham, Glasnow’s outing was cut short after the first inning. The decision to withdraw him from the game was mutual, emphasizing the need for caution over aggression at this crucial juncture in his recovery. The Rays have made it clear that pushing through the tightness offers no benefits at this stage.

Standing at 6’8″ and weighing 220 pounds, Glasnow’s intimidating stature and powerful fastball have made him a dominant force on the mound. His curveball, despite its potential to be game-changing, requires more consistency. Drafted by Pittsburgh in 2011, Glasnow has since carved out a name for himself as a stalwart in the Tampa Bay Rays’ lineup.

This setback comes at a time when the Rays are soaring, leading the AL East with a record of 29-9.

The Tampa Bay Rays have blazed a trail in the 2023 season. They kicked off their campaign with a remarkable streak of 13 back-to-back wins, tying the modern era record held by the 1982 Atlanta Braves and the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The Rays’ exceptional start to the season paints a promising picture for the team, and their early momentum has certainly set a thrilling pace for what’s to come.

It’s important to note that Glasnow’s setback is minor, and the decision to err on the side of caution reflects the team’s long-term vision. The Rays are looking beyond this game, this week, even this season. Their eyes are set on Glasnow’s full recovery, ensuring he returns to the mound stronger than ever.