Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Even without Tyler Glasnow, the Tampa Bay Rays are off to an 8-0 start to the season. With Glasnow ramping up his injury rehab, the Rays are poised to get much, much scarier in the coming months.

Glasnow has been long tossing beyond 120 feet. Furthermore, he is expecting to throw a bullpen session as early as the upcoming week, via Kristie Ackert of The Tampa Bay Times.

The right-hander was diagnosed with a left oblique strain back in February. He was given a 6-8 week timetable. While there has been no update as to when Glasnow will actually make his return, it’s clear the Rays’ star has been recovering well.

Injuries have been the one thing holding Glasnow back in recent years. He made just two appearances in 2022 and hasn’t topped 15 appearances since 2018. However, when he is on the bump, Glasnow is a force for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Glasnow has pitched in 106 games over his seven-year MLB career. He holds a 4.00 ERA and a 516/175 K/BB ratio. While the strikeout numbers are impressive, his ERA might not look to be on the surface. However, in 2021, when Glasnow appeared in 14 games, he held an ERA of 2.66.

His return would be a major boost for the Rays. During their eight game win streak to start the season, Tampa Bay is leading the MLB with a 2.13 ERA. Adding Glasnow back would make Tampa’s rotation even more dominant.

While injuries have set Glasnow back, he seems to be on his way to recovery. It’ll still take some time to return to the Rays. However, once he does, Tampa Bay might be the odds-on favorite to win the World Series.